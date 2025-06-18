Chile's GDP Growth Outlook Revised Upwards

In a recent announcement, Chile's central bank has raised its economic growth expectations for the year, forecasting GDP to grow between 2.0% and 2.75%. This marks a subtle increase from the prior estimate of 1.75% to 2.75% for 2023.

The bank maintained its economic expansion forecast for 2024, estimating growth to range from 1.5% to 2.5%. Officials emphasized that the inflation rate is projected to converge to the 3% target in the first half of 2026, following a peak of 3.7% in December.

These updates in the economic outlook reflect cautious optimism as Chile continues to navigate the global economic landscape, with a focus on stabilizing inflation and fostering sustainable growth.