Heidelberg Materials Sells Out Carbon-Neutral Cement in Norway

In a significant move towards sustainable construction, Heidelberg Materials has announced that it has already sold all the cement it plans to produce this year from its Norwegian facility, upgraded with zero-emissions technology. The CEO revealed the demand as construction sectors aim to lower their carbon footprints.

Cement production traditionally contributes approximately 8% of global CO2 emissions, primarily due to the coal used in kilns and the transformation of limestone into clinker. The sector is notoriously challenging to decarbonize, yet Heidelberg's plant in Brevik, Norway, plans to capture 400,000 metric tons of CO2 annually, reducing half of its emissions output.

The Brevik facility, now producing the eco-friendly evoZero cement, is running under Norway's Longship carbon capture initiative, which the government heavily subsidizes. While evoZero is pricier, its adoption aligns with global climate targets under the Paris Agreement, promising a sustainable future for hard-to-abate industrial sectors.

