Left Menu

Heidelberg Materials Sells Out Carbon-Neutral Cement in Norway

Heidelberg Materials has presold all cement from its upgraded Norwegian plant, using zero-emissions technology. The plant can capture 400,000 metric tons of CO2 annually, producing net-zero evoZero cement. Part of Norway's Longship project, the technology supports global climate goals, though remains costly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:12 IST
Heidelberg Materials Sells Out Carbon-Neutral Cement in Norway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards sustainable construction, Heidelberg Materials has announced that it has already sold all the cement it plans to produce this year from its Norwegian facility, upgraded with zero-emissions technology. The CEO revealed the demand as construction sectors aim to lower their carbon footprints.

Cement production traditionally contributes approximately 8% of global CO2 emissions, primarily due to the coal used in kilns and the transformation of limestone into clinker. The sector is notoriously challenging to decarbonize, yet Heidelberg's plant in Brevik, Norway, plans to capture 400,000 metric tons of CO2 annually, reducing half of its emissions output.

The Brevik facility, now producing the eco-friendly evoZero cement, is running under Norway's Longship carbon capture initiative, which the government heavily subsidizes. While evoZero is pricier, its adoption aligns with global climate targets under the Paris Agreement, promising a sustainable future for hard-to-abate industrial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025