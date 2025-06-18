ONGC Seeks International Help to Tackle Assam Gas Leak

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is enlisting international experts to address a persistent natural gas leak from a well in Assam, the company announced on Wednesday.

The ONGC has successfully connected the affected well to a nearby production facility, allowing for a portion of the gas to be controlled and diverted.

According to the company, ongoing measures include water blanketing and regular air quality monitoring, ensuring safety remains a priority, while the air quality stays within permissible limits, mitigating risks to local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)