ONGC Seeks International Help to Tackle Assam Gas Leak
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has engaged international experts to address an uncontrollable gas leak from a well in Assam. The firm has connected the well to a production facility to manage the leak. Safety measures are being enforced, and air quality remains within safe limits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is enlisting international experts to address a persistent natural gas leak from a well in Assam, the company announced on Wednesday.
The ONGC has successfully connected the affected well to a nearby production facility, allowing for a portion of the gas to be controlled and diverted.
According to the company, ongoing measures include water blanketing and regular air quality monitoring, ensuring safety remains a priority, while the air quality stays within permissible limits, mitigating risks to local communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wildfire Smoke Chokes Midwest: U.S. Air Quality Alert
Delhi's Weather Pattern Shifts: Rising Temps and Air Quality Concerns
Community Fights for Air Quality Amid EPA Rollback Threats
International Experts Investigate Tragic Air India Crash
International Experts Join Investigation Into Air India Crash