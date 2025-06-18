Swift Response and Coordinated Efforts: Ahmedabad Police in Air India Crash Aftermath

In the devastating aftermath of the Air India crash on June 12, the Ahmedabad Police set in motion a rapid response to manage the chaos following the tragedy. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming 241 lives out of 242 onboard.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal S Rathore highlighted that a green corridor was quickly established to facilitate uninterrupted ambulance movement, while immediate rescue efforts were launched. In addition, 75 specialized police teams were deployed to handle the grim task of post-mortem and DNA sample collection.

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's Superintendent, Rakesh Joshi, reported that DNA samples of 190 victims have matched with their families, allowing the handover of 157 bodies, including those of foreign nationals from the UK, Portugal, and Canada. The lone survivor has been discharged and returned home. DNA analysis continues with forensic teams' involvement.

