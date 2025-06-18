Left Menu

Swift Response and Coordinated Efforts: Ahmedabad Police in Air India Crash Aftermath

Following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, the Ahmedabad Police swiftly coordinated rescue efforts, creating a green corridor for ambulances and forming specialized teams for DNA and post-mortem procedures. Most victims' remains have been identified and returned to their families, including foreign nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:55 IST
Swift Response and Coordinated Efforts: Ahmedabad Police in Air India Crash Aftermath
Ahmedabad Police Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Jaipal S Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the devastating aftermath of the Air India crash on June 12, the Ahmedabad Police set in motion a rapid response to manage the chaos following the tragedy. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming 241 lives out of 242 onboard.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal S Rathore highlighted that a green corridor was quickly established to facilitate uninterrupted ambulance movement, while immediate rescue efforts were launched. In addition, 75 specialized police teams were deployed to handle the grim task of post-mortem and DNA sample collection.

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's Superintendent, Rakesh Joshi, reported that DNA samples of 190 victims have matched with their families, allowing the handover of 157 bodies, including those of foreign nationals from the UK, Portugal, and Canada. The lone survivor has been discharged and returned home. DNA analysis continues with forensic teams' involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025