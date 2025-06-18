Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty Weigh on Wall Street

Wall Street indexes edged higher while oil prices fell on Wednesday, as investors contended with Middle East tensions and a U.S. rate decision affecting an already fragile global economy.

Initially rising due to the Israel-Iran conflict, Brent crude dropped 1.52% to $75.31 per barrel after President Trump indicated Iran sought negotiation. Stock markets showed cautious optimism, with Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite seeing modest increases.

Geopolitical and economic uncertainties loom, fueled by Trump's tax policy debates. Investors watch for Federal Reserve cues, monitoring its next moves amid frail U.S. economic indicators and Middle East tensions potentially influencing inflation trajectories.

