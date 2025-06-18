Major Setback for CPI (Maoist) as Senior Naxal Couple Surrenders

In a significant development, a senior Naxal couple with a long history in Left Wing Extremism has surrendered to the authorities in Chhattisgarh's Mohla Manpur district. The pair, Jeevan Tulavi and Agasha, both held prominent positions within the CPI (Maoist) and have been active for over two decades.

Jeevan Tulavi, once a Divisional Committee Member and Education Unit Commander of the Maad Division, had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on him. He played a major role in spreading Maoist ideology through education and training programs across villages. Agasha, his wife, served as an Area Committee Member, leading the cultural wing and press team.

Their surrender is part of a broader crackdown, with police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police intensifying operations in the region, leading to other surrenders. These efforts are significantly undermining Maoist activities in areas like Rajnandgaon, Garhchiroli, and Kanker.

(With inputs from agencies.)