Left Menu

Major Setback for CPI (Maoist) as Senior Naxal Couple Surrenders

A senior Naxal couple, active in Left Wing Extremism for 25 years, surrendered to police in Chhattisgarh. The couple's exit follows intensified operations against Maoists in the region. This development marks a significant blow to extreme left activities in districts like Mohla Manpur and neighboring areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:28 IST
Major Setback for CPI (Maoist) as Senior Naxal Couple Surrenders
Two senior cadres of Naxal surrenders before ITBP (Photo/X@ITBP_official) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a senior Naxal couple with a long history in Left Wing Extremism has surrendered to the authorities in Chhattisgarh's Mohla Manpur district. The pair, Jeevan Tulavi and Agasha, both held prominent positions within the CPI (Maoist) and have been active for over two decades.

Jeevan Tulavi, once a Divisional Committee Member and Education Unit Commander of the Maad Division, had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on him. He played a major role in spreading Maoist ideology through education and training programs across villages. Agasha, his wife, served as an Area Committee Member, leading the cultural wing and press team.

Their surrender is part of a broader crackdown, with police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police intensifying operations in the region, leading to other surrenders. These efforts are significantly undermining Maoist activities in areas like Rajnandgaon, Garhchiroli, and Kanker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025