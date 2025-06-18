Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Decision and Middle East Tensions
Wall Street's main indexes rose as attention shifted away from Middle East hostilities to the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision. Lower oil prices and reduced trade tensions also boosted equities. Observers anticipate no rate change from the Fed, while investors remain watchful of potential U.S. military action in the Middle East.
Wall Street's primary indexes surged on Wednesday, as market focus turned from the escalating Middle East tensions to the much-anticipated Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The session saw a 2% dip in oil prices, fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's indication that Iran is open to negotiations, leading to midday equity gains.
Investors are keenly awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement, hoping for insights on strategies to curb inflation threats. The consensus is that the Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates. Matt Stucky of Northwestern Mutual noted reduced trade tensions, though uncertainties remain about tariff-driven inflation.
Equity markets performed robustly, with major indexes nearing peak levels despite geopolitical concerns. The potential for U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict hovers over markets, but investors responded positively to economic data, including reduced jobless claims. Major stock advances were seen, especially in technology and consumer discretionary sectors.
ALSO READ
Asian Markets Rally Amid Trade Tensions and Political Shifts
Trump Doubles Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Amid Global Trade Tensions
Barclays Ups S&P 500 Target Amid Calming Trade Tensions
US Doubles Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Amidst Global Trade Tensions
European Markets Edge Higher Amid Airbus Surge and Trade Tensions