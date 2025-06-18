Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Decision and Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's primary indexes surged on Wednesday, as market focus turned from the escalating Middle East tensions to the much-anticipated Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The session saw a 2% dip in oil prices, fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's indication that Iran is open to negotiations, leading to midday equity gains.

Investors are keenly awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement, hoping for insights on strategies to curb inflation threats. The consensus is that the Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates. Matt Stucky of Northwestern Mutual noted reduced trade tensions, though uncertainties remain about tariff-driven inflation.

Equity markets performed robustly, with major indexes nearing peak levels despite geopolitical concerns. The potential for U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict hovers over markets, but investors responded positively to economic data, including reduced jobless claims. Major stock advances were seen, especially in technology and consumer discretionary sectors.