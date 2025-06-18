Left Menu

Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Decision and Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes rose as attention shifted away from Middle East hostilities to the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision. Lower oil prices and reduced trade tensions also boosted equities. Observers anticipate no rate change from the Fed, while investors remain watchful of potential U.S. military action in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:58 IST
Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Decision and Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indexes surged on Wednesday, as market focus turned from the escalating Middle East tensions to the much-anticipated Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The session saw a 2% dip in oil prices, fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's indication that Iran is open to negotiations, leading to midday equity gains.

Investors are keenly awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement, hoping for insights on strategies to curb inflation threats. The consensus is that the Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates. Matt Stucky of Northwestern Mutual noted reduced trade tensions, though uncertainties remain about tariff-driven inflation.

Equity markets performed robustly, with major indexes nearing peak levels despite geopolitical concerns. The potential for U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict hovers over markets, but investors responded positively to economic data, including reduced jobless claims. Major stock advances were seen, especially in technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025