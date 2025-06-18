Brazil's Natural Barrier: A Shield Against Bird Flu?

Brazil's varied landscape, including the Amazon and Andes, may offer a natural defense against bird flu, as migratory patterns keep the virus from penetrating the country's interior. This geographical advantage might explain Brazil's ability to avert the widespread outbreaks seen in the U.S.

Brazil has successfully contained bird flu, with no new cases on commercial poultry farms for over a month. This success fosters optimism among farmers, contrasting with the U.S., where the avian virus has ravaged domestic flocks and triggered enduring export bans.

The threat remains, as migratory birds infected with the virus spread it more broadly. Brazil's government is implementing strict biosecurity measures to safeguard its poultry industry, while experts anticipate more comprehensive outbreaks if vigilance wanes.

