Supreme Court Upholds NRC License for Texas Nuclear Waste Facility

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to uphold the NRC's licensing of a nuclear waste facility in Texas, dismissing a challenge by Texas and oil industry groups. The decision supports the NRC's authority but leaves unresolved issues for future cases, impacting federal agency powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a license issued by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to operate a nuclear waste storage facility in Texas. The decision, made by a 6-3 majority, dismissed a challenge from the state of Texas and oil industry interests, who argued that the NRC lacked authority.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who authored the ruling, indicated the challengers did not have legal standing to contest the NRC's decision because they were not part of the initial licensing proceeding. The license had been granted in 2021 to Interim Storage Partners, a collaboration between Orano and Waste Control Specialists, to build the facility near the New Mexico border.

While the ruling supports the NRC's licensing authority, it does not settle the broader issue, leaving room for future legal challenges. The decision reflects the court's recent trend in limiting federal agency authority, aligning with its conservative majority stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

