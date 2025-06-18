Left Menu

Air India Chairman Promises Support in Wake of Flight Tragedy

Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran addressed the recent Air India flight crash, expressing deep sorrow and promising ongoing support for the victims' families. Amidst ongoing investigations, Chandrasekaran refuted maintenance concerns and highlighted safety compliance, while announcing the formation of a trust for long-term family support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:40 IST
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons (Photo/TataGroup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt expression of sorrow, Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran broke his silence over the tragic Air India flight crash that occurred on June 12. Speaking with Navika Kumar, the Group Editor-in-Chief of Times Now and Times Now Navbharat, Chandrasekaran assured the public that the airline is doing everything possible to aid the victims' families, pledging long-term support.

During the interview, Chandrasekaran addressed speculation regarding possible human error or technical issues, emphasizing that the crash is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and the DGCA. He clarified that the aircraft had a clean safety record, with newly installed engines and experienced pilots, urging against hasty conclusions.

Chandrasekaran also dismissed allegations concerning maintenance oversight involving Turkish Technic, affirming the involvement of AI Engineering Services Limited and SIA Engineering Company instead. He reiterated Air India's adherence to stringent safety protocols while acknowledging communication improvements following recent flight cancellations due to DGCA inspections and Middle East airspace diversions. The establishment of an AI171 trust was announced for sustained family support.

