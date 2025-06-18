Left Menu

Air India Chairman Breaks Silence on Tragic Flight Crash

Air India and Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, publicly expressed grief over the crash of a London-bound flight, emphasizing the company's commitment to support victims' families. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause, with Chandrasekaran pushing back against speculations and promising the creation of a trust for long-term family assistance.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons (Photo/TataGroup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt public statement, Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran broke his silence regarding the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight, expressing deep sorrow over the incident. In an exclusive interview with Times Now's Group Editor-in-Chief, Navika Kumar, Chandrasekaran vowed unwavering support for the bereaved families, emphasizing that the airline would stand by them both now and in the future.

The Chairman highlighted the clean safety record of the crashed aircraft, noting that both its right and left engines were well-maintained, with highly experienced pilots at the helm. Despite rampant speculation surrounding potential causes, Chandrasekaran urged patience until official investigation findings are released, cautioning against drawing premature conclusions.

Chandrasekaran also addressed operational concerns, refuting claims about Air India's association with Turkish Technic for maintenance and stressing that all 787 Dreamliners are serviced by reputed entities like AI Engineering Services and SIA Engineering Company. Amid criticism over recent flight delays, he explained these were due to DGCA inspections, airspace issues, and routine technical checks, while announcing a strategic communication plan to improve passenger engagement. The Chairman committed to setting up a dedicated trust to support affected families while ensuring Air India's ongoing compliance with international safety standards.

