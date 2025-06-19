U.S. Labor and Housing Markets Face Uncertainty Amid Economic Challenges

Despite a decline in new unemployment applications last week, the U.S. labor market continues to face momentum loss amid persistent economic challenges. The Labor Department's latest report highlights increased layoffs in previous weeks and predicts further difficulties for businesses impacted by President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Simultaneously, the housing market reflects strain, with permits for future single-family home constructions dipping to a two-year low in May. Builders struggle with rising material costs due to tariffs, compounded by higher borrowing rates as the Federal Reserve maintains its current interest rates amidst economic instability.

As layoffs remain low historically, hiring hesitancy persists due to the uncertain economy. Economists remain cautiously optimistic but brace for continued slowdowns in the housing sector, predicting constrained construction activities for the remainder of the year.

