Brazil Aims to Fly Again: Bird Flu-Free Status Declared
Brazil has declared its commercial poultry flocks free of bird flu after a 28-day observation period without new outbreaks. The country is now working on resuming chicken exports with trade partners. Confirmation from the World Organization for Animal Health is necessary to officially reclaim its disease-free status.
Brazil, the world's largest poultry exporter, has announced it is free of bird flu in commercial flocks following a 28-day observation period. This declaration comes after eradicating an outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul state.
Brazil's Agriculture Minister, Carlos Favaro, stated the country is taking steps to resume chicken exports. However, this will require negotiations with trade partners like China, which had previously banned imports due to the outbreak.
The World Organization for Animal Health must confirm Brazil's disease-free status to make it official. The initial outbreak hit a farm in Montenegro, leading to the culling of 17,000 birds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Auto Anxiety: China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Spark Industry Concerns
Global Tensions Rise as China's Critical Mineral Export Ban Threatens Automaker Supply Chains
Autoliv Navigates Rare Earth Magnet Challenges Amid Chinese Export Restrictions
India Strengthens Trade Ties with the US Amid Rising Exports
German Public Opinion Shifts Against Arms Exports to Israel