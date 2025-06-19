Brazil Aims to Fly Again: Bird Flu-Free Status Declared

Brazil, the world's largest poultry exporter, has announced it is free of bird flu in commercial flocks following a 28-day observation period. This declaration comes after eradicating an outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul state.

Brazil's Agriculture Minister, Carlos Favaro, stated the country is taking steps to resume chicken exports. However, this will require negotiations with trade partners like China, which had previously banned imports due to the outbreak.

The World Organization for Animal Health must confirm Brazil's disease-free status to make it official. The initial outbreak hit a farm in Montenegro, leading to the culling of 17,000 birds.

