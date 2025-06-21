Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive in Assam

In a significant step towards boosting domestic edible oil production, Hyderabad-based 3F Oil Palm has teamed up with the Assam government to launch its annual oil palm plantation drive. This initiative falls under the National Mission on Edible Oils -- Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) and takes place at Digandu Village 5 in the Dima Hasao district.

The plantation spans a 20-hectare site and is focused on sustainable agricultural practices. According to a statement from the company, the initiative aims to provide long-term income stability and market access to farmers, empowering them through sustainable agriculture.

Srinivasarao Kilari, Vice President of 3F Oil Palm, emphasized the mission's commitment to empowering farmers by ensuring their financial stability and enhancing market access, thereby promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)