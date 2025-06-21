Global Yoga Day: Unity in Poses and Records

In a display of unity and health consciousness, the Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai, led a yoga session at Panaji's Old Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, as part of the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations. Joining him were the officials and staff of Raj Bhavan, including Sanjeev Gauns Desai, Secretary to the Governor, who all participated in a yoga session guided by veteran instructor Dhananjay Patil.

Recognized globally every year on June 21, International Yoga Day has been promoting the expansive benefits of yoga for the past 11 years. The worldwide celebration aims to foster both physical and mental well-being through yoga's holistic practices, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledging the event's international resonance by highlighting the widespread participation and shared images from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's Vadnagar saw an extraordinary achievement as 2,121 participants set a new Guinness World Record by holding the Cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds. Official adjudicator Richard Stunning confirmed the record-breaking attempt, noting that the participation far surpassed the minimum requirement of 250 people, underlining yoga's power to unify individuals globally for health and world records.

(With inputs from agencies.)