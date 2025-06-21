Left Menu

Unity in Motion: Yoga and Garba Unite at International Yoga Day Celebration

International Yoga Day 2025 saw a unique fusion of Yoga and Garba dance at Gujarat's Ambaji Temple. Prime Minister Modi praised yoga as a unifier of health and harmony, celebrating with millions in Visakhapatnam. The event underscored India's global yoga initiative and showcased vibrant expressions of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:14 IST
Unity in Motion: Yoga and Garba Unite at International Yoga Day Celebration
Participants perform Yoga and Garba at Ambaji Temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harmonious blend of tradition and wellness, participants of International Yoga Day 2025 celebrated with both Yoga and Garba at the iconic Ambaji Temple in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Saturday. The event, organized by the Shree Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, featured local officials and diverse attendees, illustrating a unique mix of 'shakti' and 'bhakti' among the enthusiastic crowd.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 11th International Day of Yoga against the picturesque backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline. He celebrated yoga as an ageless gift that unifies people regardless of borders. Aleading officials, including Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, were commended for integrating yoga into the heart of Visakhapatnam's vibrant celebration.

The grandeur of the event was mirrored on Puri Beach, where renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a striking sculpture of Prime Minister Modi performing Ustrasana. This year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," was artistically captured, promoting yoga's holistic benefits and echoing the day's message of universal unity through wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

