CBI Celebrates 11th International Yoga Day with Wellness Initiatives

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) commemorated the 11th International Day of Yoga at its Academy in Ghaziabad, blending wellness with community service. Director Praveen Sood led the officers in a collective Yoga session, underscoring the importance of Yoga in promoting both individual and collective well-being.

A special Yoga session helmed by experts saw attendees engage in various Asanas, Pranayama, and Meditation exercises, aligning with the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' This theme highlights Yoga's potential in fostering holistic health and environmental consciousness. In keeping with this, CBI personnel also participated in a plantation drive, planting over 300 fruit saplings.

The activities further extended to a blood donation camp, where over 80 units of blood were donated by CBI trainees, staff, and their families. Since being recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, International Yoga Day has been celebrated globally on June 21, advocating for the benefits of Yoga and encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)