Himachal Pradesh's Energy Overhaul: CM Calls for Project Cancellations

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the energy department to cancel long-stalled hydropower projects. Stressing the economic importance of hydropower, Sukhu aims to reclaim several projects and push for solar project completion, while awaiting neighboring states' settlements on pending arrears.

Recent directives from Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, target the cancellation of stalled hydropower projects, as delays strain state finances. The energy department faces orders to revoke concessions on dormant endeavors.

Hydropower forms a vital part of the local economy, and Sukhu remains committed to ensuring its advantages benefit residents. Key projects like Sunni, Luhri Stage-I, and Dhaulasidh are set for reclamation from the SJVNL.

Further developments hinge on the settlement of Bhakra Beas Management Board arrears by neighboring states. Projects at Kishau and Renuka dams also face delays pending these financial resolutions, while solar projects in Kaza and Dhanwas are set for expedited completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

