Court Orders Himachal Pradesh University to Release Withheld Salary
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has instructed Himachal Pradesh University to pay Dr. Bhawani Singh's Associate Professor salary, emphasizing the precedence of UGC regulations over state statutes. Dr. Singh was promoted in 2022 but faced salary denial due to lack of state government authorization, now set for rectification.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated Himachal Pradesh University to disburse the salary of Dr. Bhawani Singh, promoted to Associate Professor in September 2022. The court criticized the university for withholding the salary, blaming the lack of a state government directive.
Despite Dr. Singh's promotion under the UGC's Career Advancement Scheme, and his service in the promoted role for over two years, the university cited the absence of separate approval from the state government as justification for salary denial. However, the High Court deemed this reasoning legally unsound.
Justice Sandeep Sharma clarified that UGC regulations, as central legislation, override state laws, ordering the university to pay Singh from his promotion date. The decision may set a precedent for similar cases involving UGC-mandated promotions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
