UK Experts to Rescue Stranded F-35B in Thiruvananthapuram

An F-35B 'Lightning' stealth fighter jet from the Royal Navy made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14 due to a hydraulic system issue. Experts from the UK are set to arrive to inspect the aircraft, valued at over USD 110 million.

The aircraft is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group and reportedly faced adverse weather, preventing its return to the carrier on the scheduled night flight. The Indian Air Force is providing necessary support for the aircraft's rectification and return.

The jet, known for its short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, was conducting routine operations outside the Indian Air Defence Identification Zone, with Thiruvananthapuram marked as an emergency landing site. A prior inspection by a maintenance team failed to resolve the issue.

