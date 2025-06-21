Left Menu

UK Experts to Rescue Stranded F-35B in Thiruvananthapuram

An F-35B 'Lightning' stealth fighter jet from the Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group is stranded in Thiruvananthapuram after an emergency landing due to hydraulic issues. While initial inspections by the Carrier Strike Group failed, UK experts are arriving for further examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:24 IST
UK Experts to Rescue Stranded F-35B in Thiruvananthapuram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An F-35B 'Lightning' stealth fighter jet from the Royal Navy made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 14 due to a hydraulic system issue. Experts from the UK are set to arrive to inspect the aircraft, valued at over USD 110 million.

The aircraft is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group and reportedly faced adverse weather, preventing its return to the carrier on the scheduled night flight. The Indian Air Force is providing necessary support for the aircraft's rectification and return.

The jet, known for its short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, was conducting routine operations outside the Indian Air Defence Identification Zone, with Thiruvananthapuram marked as an emergency landing site. A prior inspection by a maintenance team failed to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025