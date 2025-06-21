Air India Provides Support to Families After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India has announced its continued support for families affected by the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, emphasizing solidarity with the victims' families. The airline set up a central helpdesk, active since June 15, to assist families in processing claims for interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased and survivors, addressing immediate financial needs.

Since June 20, interim compensations have started reaching the families, with three beneficiaries receiving payments. Efforts are underway to process the remaining claims. This comes in addition to Tata Sons' Rs 1 crore support announced earlier. Air India is also engaging with injured victims and families of those who lost their lives, ensuring a prompt start to the compensation process.

More than 500 volunteers from Air India and 17 other Tata group companies are offering assistance to victims. Every affected family has been assigned a dedicated caregiver from Air India's Special Assistance team for round-the-clock support. These teams also aid families during hospital processes and manage logistics for funerals, maintaining respect and dignity for the deceased.

Clear communication is a priority, with volunteers providing sensitive care in regional languages. A team of psychologists and doctors offers trauma counseling and psychological support, while medical staff address ongoing health needs. Established on June 12, two toll-free helplines provide information and support to callers, both domestic and international.

Air India and Tata Sons reaffirm their commitment to supporting affected families beyond the immediate aftermath, with their Chairman declaring these families as part of the Tata family. The organizations promise continued care and compassion as families navigate this challenging period.

