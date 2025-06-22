High Stakes at Hormuz: Energy Markets on Edge Amidst Escalating Tensions

The crucial Strait of Hormuz, linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, remains in the geopolitical spotlight following recent US military action against Iranian nuclear facilities. Strategic experts emphasize that any obstruction of this key corridor could severely impact global energy markets and imperil India's energy security.

In retaliation for the US airstrikes, Iran has suggested possibly closing this vital shipping route, which sees roughly 30% of the world's oil shipments. Such a move could send oil prices soaring, with projections reaching as high as $100 per barrel, if tensions escalate further, analysts caution.

Beyond economic repercussions, including volatile regional currencies, a closure of the Strait could substantially alter the oil logistics landscape. As the situation unfolds, global stakeholders remain on high alert, evaluating potential shifts in energy policy and market strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)