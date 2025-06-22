Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Man Found Dead in Meerpet Water Tank

A 59-year-old man named Bandi Venkateshwar Rao was discovered dead in a water tank in Meerpet, Rangareddy district. Police are investigating, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 59-year-old man, Bandi Venkateshwar Rao, was discovered dead in a water tank under the jurisdiction of the Meerpet Police Station in Rangareddy district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Meerpet Police Inspector Nagaraju revealed that after receiving a distress call, Rao's body was transported to Vanasthalipuram General Hospital, where he was declared dead. The deceased's body has since been moved to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem examination as authorities delve into the cause of death.

Inspector Nagaraju mentioned that, as of now, no formal complaint has been lodged by the family, and investigations are ongoing. Further updates are expected as the situation unfolds and additional details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

