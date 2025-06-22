Iran's Critical Strait Decision Awaits Final Verdict

The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal maritime route for global oil and gas supply, awaits a final decision from Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Iran's parliament has reportedly endorsed the measure, but its implementation is not guaranteed yet.

Lawmaker and Revolutionary Guards Commander Esmail Kosari emphasized on Sunday that the closure remains on the agenda and "will be done whenever necessary." This critical passageway accommodates approximately 20% of the world's oil and gas flow.

The ramifications of closing the Strait of Hormuz could profoundly impact both regional and global energy markets, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitical dynamics at play.

