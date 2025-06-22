Escalating Tensions: U.S. Strikes on Iran Rattle Global Markets

The recent U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear sites has sparked concerns among investors about escalating oil prices and global market volatility. These actions have not only raised questions over economic stability but have also cast a shadow over international diplomatic relations. The immediate impacts were reflected in stock market reactions.

While President Donald Trump lauded the military move as a triumph, Iran's resolute promise of retaliation has left global markets on edge. Middle East stock markets saw mixed responses, with some indices showing gains, suggesting a cautious optimism despite escalating regional tensions.

Analysts warn that the geopolitical developments could lead to inflationary pressures, particularly through soaring oil prices. This scenario could affect consumer confidence and delay potential interest rate cuts, adding to the existing economic strains caused by global tariff disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)