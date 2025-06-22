Railway Chiefs Chart Path to Enhanced Passenger Safety

The 6th All India Conference of Government Railway Police Chiefs, organized by the Railway Protection Force, successfully concluded at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Directed by RPF's Director General Manoj Yadava, the conference included DGPs, ADGPs, and senior GRP officials from across India, along with representatives from the Ministry of Railways.

This high-profile gathering focused on addressing rising crime across Indian Railways and developing collective strategies to enhance passenger safety. Central discussions featured intelligence-sharing, joint operational strategies, and improved inter-agency coordination to tackle criminal activities exploiting the extensive railway system.

The conference highlighted efforts to increase passenger awareness of theft and fraud strategies and endorsed converting complaints on the Rail Madad portal into formal FIRs to boost detection rates. Discussions also emphasized dismantling interstate criminal networks through proactive surveillance, coordinated operations, and technology, including Facial Recognition Systems.

Special attention was directed towards crimes against women passengers, promoting preventive initiatives like targeted patrolling, CCTV installations, and deploying Meri Saheli teams. Intelligence Bureau presentations underscored potential terrorist threats, urging for vulnerability assessments and fortified security at sensitive sites.

Child safety on railway premises was another focal point, stressing timely identification and rehabilitation of trafficked and exploited children. Concluding the conference, DG RPF Manoj Yadava stated, "Crime control on the vast Indian Railways is not the responsibility of any single agency but a collective mission requiring synergy and shared intelligence. The determination of GRP and RPF leaders nationwide reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding our railway network."

The conference reinforced the united commitment of RPF and GRP to make Indian Railways a crime-free zone, protecting its status as a national lifeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)