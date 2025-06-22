Bihar's Election Battle: NDA's Fierce Stand Behind Nitish Kumar

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal reaffirmed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) commitment to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. Jaiswal emphasized that Kumar would remain the alliance's candidate, with the BJP fully supporting his leadership.

Amid campaign preparations, the coalition's slogan, '2025 Phir Se Nitish,' underlines their commitment to continuity. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) plans meticulous electoral roll revisions to ensure accuracy and prevent discrepancies in the upcoming polls.

The opposition, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, calls the election a pivotal moment for change, criticizing the current state's administration for its lackluster performance on issues like poverty and unemployment. With both sides gearing up, Bihar's political landscape is set for intense electoral competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)