Bihar's Election Battle: NDA's Fierce Stand Behind Nitish Kumar

Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar BJP President, confirms Nitish Kumar as NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate for 2025. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav critiques the current government’s performance, advocating for change in the upcoming elections. The Election Commission plans a thorough electoral roll revision to ensure accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:44 IST
Bihar's Election Battle: NDA's Fierce Stand Behind Nitish Kumar
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal reaffirmed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) commitment to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. Jaiswal emphasized that Kumar would remain the alliance's candidate, with the BJP fully supporting his leadership.

Amid campaign preparations, the coalition's slogan, '2025 Phir Se Nitish,' underlines their commitment to continuity. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) plans meticulous electoral roll revisions to ensure accuracy and prevent discrepancies in the upcoming polls.

The opposition, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, calls the election a pivotal moment for change, criticizing the current state's administration for its lackluster performance on issues like poverty and unemployment. With both sides gearing up, Bihar's political landscape is set for intense electoral competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

