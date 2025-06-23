Oil Giants Evacuate Staff Amid Middle East Tensions

BP, Eni, and TotalEnergies have started pulling foreign personnel from Iraqi oilfields they operate, according to the Basra Oil Company on Monday. Despite the evacuation, oil production in Iraq's southern oilfields remains stable, with exports steady at 3.32 million barrels per day, as per two oil officials.

This development follows U.S. military actions against Iranian nuclear sites and ongoing conflicts between Israel and Iran, which shares a border with Iraq. The Iraqi armed group Kataib Hezbollah, aligned with Iran, has threatened to renew attacks on U.S. troops if the U.S. intervenes in Iran.

While some foreign personnel have been temporarily evacuated, particularly from the Rumaila field operated by BP, the move is not expected to impact production, says the Basra Oil Company. Eni has reduced its staff numbers as a precaution, and TotalEnergies has evacuated 60% of its workforce without affecting operations.

