Tensions Escalate Amidst Indefinite Curfew in Gaur

A curfew in Nepal's Gaur municipality has been extended indefinitely following communal clashes that left at least eight injured. The unrest, sparked by a dispute, escalated over several days. Political leaders and civil society urged peace, with a goodwill rally scheduled to aid efforts toward harmony.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

A curfew in Gaur municipality in Nepal's Madhesh province has been extended indefinitely, following clashes between two communities.

The District Administration Office confirmed the order, noting it would persist from 8:30 am on Sunday. The unrest was spurred by a dispute on Thursday, exacerbating into at least eight injuries, and triggering an initial curfew from 1 am on Saturday to 6:30 am Sunday, later relaxed temporarily.

Local political and civil society leaders called for communal harmony and peace, with a goodwill rally planned for Monday. The administration has prohibited public gatherings and imposed strict restrictions under the Local Administration Act, accompanying deployments of riot police to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

