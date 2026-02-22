Tensions Escalate Amidst Indefinite Curfew in Gaur

A curfew in Gaur municipality in Nepal's Madhesh province has been extended indefinitely, following clashes between two communities.

The District Administration Office confirmed the order, noting it would persist from 8:30 am on Sunday. The unrest was spurred by a dispute on Thursday, exacerbating into at least eight injuries, and triggering an initial curfew from 1 am on Saturday to 6:30 am Sunday, later relaxed temporarily.

Local political and civil society leaders called for communal harmony and peace, with a goodwill rally planned for Monday. The administration has prohibited public gatherings and imposed strict restrictions under the Local Administration Act, accompanying deployments of riot police to maintain order.

