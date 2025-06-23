Tripura Unites in Olympic Day Rally, Aiming for Sporting Greatness

In a spirited show of commitment to sports, Tripura joined the global celebration of International Olympic Day with a grand rally in Agartala, organized by the Tripura Olympic Association. Starting from Rabindra Centenary Hall, the event was flagged off by Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Tinku Roy, and drew participants from various sports associations, promising athletes, senior government officials, and enthusiastic sports lovers from the region.

During his address, Minister Tinku Roy emphasized the importance of teamwork in elevating Tripura's sports sector. He expressed the state's ambition to become a powerhouse for sports by nurturing many athletes like the acclaimed gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who embody excellence and perseverance. Roy underscored that the goal is to see numerous Olympians emerge from Tripura, taking inspiration from Karmakar's journey and achievements.

The participants carried colorful banners and chanted slogans that celebrated the Olympic principles of excellence, friendship, and respect, turning the rally into a motivational and electrifying spectacle. The rally stoked ambitions among young athletes to pursue greatness in sports, reinforcing the state's mission to be a cradle for future champions in the Northeast.

This celebration coincides with the International Olympic Committee's Let's Move initiative, which aims to promote physical activity. Olympic Day, observed on June 23, marks the inception of the modern Olympic Games in 1894, fostering global sports engagement across all demographics.

