India Honors Victims on 40th Anniversary of Kanishka Bombing

To mark the somber 40th anniversary of the Air India Kanishka Bombing, a seven-member Indian delegation visited Ireland, paying tribute to the victims of one of aviation's deadliest terrorist attacks.

Led by Union Minister Hardeep Puri, the delegation, which includes BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely among others, honored the 329 lives lost when Air India Flight 182 was destroyed by a bomb planted by the Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa. Lovely described the tragedy as "devastating," emphasizing the lasting impact on the victims' families.

During his remarks at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork, Minister Puri urged the international community, particularly Canada, to collaborate more closely in fighting terrorism. Highlighting strong cultural and economic ties, he called on both nations to strengthen efforts to combat extremism and ensure such atrocities are never repeated.

(With inputs from agencies.)