Oil Giants Evacuate Staff Amid Middle East Tensions
Major oil companies like BP, Eni, and TotalEnergies are evacuating foreign staff from Iraqi oilfields due to rising tensions after U.S. strikes on Iranian sites. Despite the evacuations, production remains stable with exports at 3.32 million barrels daily. Other firms take precautionary measures amid regional unrest.
BP, Eni, and TotalEnergies have commenced the withdrawal of foreign staff from Iraqi oil operations, as confirmed on Monday by the state-operated Basra Oil Company.
Despite these evacuations prompted by heightened Middle East tensions, oil output in Iraq's southern fields continues unaffected, maintaining export levels at 3.32 million barrels a day, according to oil officials.
In response to recent U.S. military actions in Iran and regional conflicts, U.S. firm Baker Hughes is also relocating its staff. Meanwhile, some companies continue operations without incident. Qatar temporarily closed its airspace amid uncertainty, influenced by further threats from Iran.
