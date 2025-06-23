Uttarakhand CM Celebrates International Olympic Day, Champions State's Sporting Achievements

In a spirited celebration of International Olympic Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in an event at Dehradun's Parade Ground on Monday. The occasion was marked by the honoring of medal-winning athletes, both from international and national competitions, as the Chief Minister administered an oath of sportsmanship.

Highlighting the day's significance, Dhami stated that the Olympics symbolize dedication, practice, and national pride. He lauded India's sports trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, referencing India's best-ever performance at the 2023 Asian Games with 107 medals. Additionally, he mentioned 126 Indian athletes qualifying for the 2020 Olympics as testament to the country's robust sports ecosystem.

Further, Dhami reiterated the state government's commitment to cultivating Uttarakhand as a 'Khel Bhumi'. He noted that the state showcased remarkable talent at the recent 38th National Games, clinching 103 medals. Initiatives like establishing sports academies and a women's sports college, along with policies providing incentives and employment for athletes, are reshaping Uttarakhand's sports landscape.

