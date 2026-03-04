Left Menu

Varun Chakaravarthy: India's Spin Maestro Ready to Face England

Varun Chakaravarthy, India's crucial spinner, intensifies his training ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Known for his stump-targeting accuracy and wicket-taking ability, Chakaravarthy strives to refine his bowling lengths. Despite recent inconsistencies, his determination remains evident as he prepares to take on Harry Brook.

Varun Chakaravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

India's ace spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy, opted for an intense practice session in Mumbai's heat, sharpening his skills ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England. Chakaravarthy has emerged as a pivotal figure in India's bowling lineup, particularly during the middle overs.

Over the past year, the spinner has been instrumental in winning multiple matches for India, thanks to his transition to over-spin and increased bowling speed. He has claimed 36 wickets at an impressive average, although recent performances in the Super Eights were slightly expensive against teams like West Indies and South Africa.

As he prepares to confront the in-form English batsman Harry Brook, the Indian coaching staff, including bowling coach Morne Morkel, is emphasizing mental clarity and strategic execution. Chakaravarthy's focus remains on fine-tuning his technique and harnessing his skills to lead India to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

