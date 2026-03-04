Air India Resumes Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Air India announced plans to resume its flight operations from Jeddah to Delhi and Mumbai starting March 5, amid ongoing Middle East airspace disruptions.

Due to the evolving conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran, the airline had suspended most operations in the region since February 28, prioritizing passenger safety.

Air India is now operating some flights from Dubai and Jeddah to assist stranded passengers and plans an additional service on March 5 with a B777 for higher capacity. The airline offers full refunds or complimentary rescheduling due to the inconvenience caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)