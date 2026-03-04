Left Menu

Air India Resumes Flights Amid Middle East Turmoil

Air India will restart flights from Jeddah to Delhi and Mumbai on March 5 as Middle East conflicts impact airspace. The airline prioritizes passenger safety and provides options for stranded travelers. Additional flights are planned for safe returns.

Air India announced plans to resume its flight operations from Jeddah to Delhi and Mumbai starting March 5, amid ongoing Middle East airspace disruptions.

Due to the evolving conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran, the airline had suspended most operations in the region since February 28, prioritizing passenger safety.

Air India is now operating some flights from Dubai and Jeddah to assist stranded passengers and plans an additional service on March 5 with a B777 for higher capacity. The airline offers full refunds or complimentary rescheduling due to the inconvenience caused.

