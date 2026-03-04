India Drenched in Holi's Colorful Festivities

Holi celebrations enveloped India in a spectrum of colors, music, and traditional customs, marking the triumph of good over evil. Across the nation, from Mathura-Vrindavan to Delhi, joyous citizens participated in diverse rituals and established unique traditions.

In Delhi, AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, celebrated 'Kattar Imandar Holi' in a special manner considering recent legal developments. Traditional plays from historical times were also reenacted in several parts, symbolizing protest against colonialism.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, extended festive greetings, emphasizing the new energy brought by Holi. The festival's harmony resonated across cities, villages, and communities, uniting people in a celebration of colors and camaraderie.