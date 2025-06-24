Firefighters Battle Blazes Amid Chios Wildfire Emergency

In a significant crisis on the Greek island of Chios, hundreds of firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires for the third consecutive day.

The island, now in a state of emergency, has deployed 444 firefighters aided by eight aircraft to tackle fires threatening forests and key agricultural lands, leading to mass evacuations.

As Greece confronts the growing threat of climate change-fueled wildfires during its intense summer heat, Athens is investing heavily in firefighting resources, employing a record number of firefighters in anticipation of a challenging fire season.

(With inputs from agencies.)