Firefighters Battle Blazes Amid Chios Wildfire Emergency
Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires on Chios, Greece, as the island declares a state of emergency. The fires have ravaged forests and agricultural areas, prompting evacuations and threatening mastiha production zones. Efforts are complicated by strong winds and climate change-enhanced conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:26 IST
- Country:
- Greece
In a significant crisis on the Greek island of Chios, hundreds of firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires for the third consecutive day.
The island, now in a state of emergency, has deployed 444 firefighters aided by eight aircraft to tackle fires threatening forests and key agricultural lands, leading to mass evacuations.
As Greece confronts the growing threat of climate change-fueled wildfires during its intense summer heat, Athens is investing heavily in firefighting resources, employing a record number of firefighters in anticipation of a challenging fire season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bomb Hoax Sparks Evacuation at Himachal High Court
Swift Evacuation: Passengers Saved from HRTC Bus Fire
U.S. Embassy's Partial Evacuation Signals Rising Middle East Tensions
U.S. Embassy Evacuation Prepared Amid Regional Tensions
U.S. Embassy Evacuations Amid Middle East Tensions: Rising Oil Prices and Military Alerts