Emmvee Powers Forward with Rs 1,500 Crore Solar Module Order
Emmvee has secured a significant order worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore from KPI Green Energy to supply TopCon bifacial solar modules for a new project in Gujarat. The modules will be manufactured in Karnataka and deployed in Gujarat, strengthening Emmvee's role in India's clean energy transition.
Emmvee announced on Tuesday that it has secured a substantial order worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore from KPI Green Energy to supply TopCon bifacial solar modules for a project in Gujarat. The modules are set to be manufactured at Emmvee's facilities located in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka.
This strategic deal highlights Emmvee's technological prowess and delivery excellence, reinforcing market confidence in the company's capabilities. Manjunatha DV, Founder and Managing Director of Emmvee, emphasized that the order showcases their commitment to quality and strong execution.
With a robust production capacity and a wide-reaching presence across Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America, Emmvee continues to make significant strides in the clean energy sector, establishing India as a manufacturing hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
