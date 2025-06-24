Bengaluru Reclaims Enormous Forest Land Worth Rs 4,000 Crore

Officials in Karnataka have made significant headway in reclaiming forest land with their latest operation in Kadugodi Plantation, Bengaluru East Taluk, which has secured 120 acres of once-encroached land. This area is valued at an estimated Rs 4,000 crore, according to Eshwar Khandre, Karnataka's Minister for Forests, Ecology, and Environment.

The operation commenced Monday, as Khandre expressed in a social media post, outlining his directive for officials to act decisively in reclaiming such lands in line with legal standards. 'This eviction is conducted under my mentorship as a definitive action to protect Bengaluru's essential green cover,' he stated.

As a result of these collective efforts, the total forest land clearance within Bengaluru has now reached 248 acres in two years, marking a robust dedication toward fostering a sustainable and healthier environment for upcoming generations, as reiterated by Khandre.

(With inputs from agencies.)