Bengaluru Reclaims Enormous Forest Land Worth Rs 4,000 Crore
Karnataka officials successfully reclaimed 120 acres of forest land in Bengaluru East, valued at Rs 4,000 crore. Spearheaded by Minister Eshwar Khandre, this operation contributes to a total of 248 acres reclaimed over two years, reinforcing the commitment to restoring Bengaluru’s green spaces.
- Country:
- India
Officials in Karnataka have made significant headway in reclaiming forest land with their latest operation in Kadugodi Plantation, Bengaluru East Taluk, which has secured 120 acres of once-encroached land. This area is valued at an estimated Rs 4,000 crore, according to Eshwar Khandre, Karnataka's Minister for Forests, Ecology, and Environment.
The operation commenced Monday, as Khandre expressed in a social media post, outlining his directive for officials to act decisively in reclaiming such lands in line with legal standards. 'This eviction is conducted under my mentorship as a definitive action to protect Bengaluru's essential green cover,' he stated.
As a result of these collective efforts, the total forest land clearance within Bengaluru has now reached 248 acres in two years, marking a robust dedication toward fostering a sustainable and healthier environment for upcoming generations, as reiterated by Khandre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Planting Seeds for a Greener Tomorrow: Manipal Hospital's Environmental Initiative
Operation Sindoor: A Cultural and Environmental Movement in Delhi
Maharashtra's Balancing Act: Tradition vs. Environment in Ganesh Idol Immersion
Delhi's Green Revolution: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils New Initiatives for Environment and Public Engagement
UPPCB's Bold Expansion: A New Era of Environmental Governance in Uttar Pradesh