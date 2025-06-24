Left Menu

Srinagar Police Upholds Peace Amid Flag Controversy

Srinagar Police swiftly erased foreign flag graffiti and counselled three involved minors, preserving communal harmony. Concurrently, three adults were detained for allegedly hoisting foreign flags, indicating potential public disturbance. Authorities reaffirm their dedication to legal standards and peace maintenance from these continuing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:27 IST
Srinagar Police Upholds Peace Amid Flag Controversy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Srinagar Police on Tuesday swiftly removed graffiti resembling a foreign flag painted on a road outside Imambara Zadibal. The act, attributed to three local teenage girls, was addressed promptly to uphold communal harmony, officials said.

A preliminary inquiry identified the girls, all minors, whose identities are protected. Authorities summoned their parents to the police station before counselling the teenagers on the implications of their actions, emphasizing responsibilities as citizens and explaining legal ramifications through the juvenile justice framework.

Srinagar Police reiterated their commitment to peace and order, following a separate Monday incident where three men were detained for alleged foreign flag displays in Balhama during night hours. Officials, backed by evidence, described this as an intentional disruption. Legal action under the pertinent laws is ongoing against the accused, continuing efforts to preserve district harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025