Srinagar Police Upholds Peace Amid Flag Controversy

In a decisive move, Srinagar Police on Tuesday swiftly removed graffiti resembling a foreign flag painted on a road outside Imambara Zadibal. The act, attributed to three local teenage girls, was addressed promptly to uphold communal harmony, officials said.

A preliminary inquiry identified the girls, all minors, whose identities are protected. Authorities summoned their parents to the police station before counselling the teenagers on the implications of their actions, emphasizing responsibilities as citizens and explaining legal ramifications through the juvenile justice framework.

Srinagar Police reiterated their commitment to peace and order, following a separate Monday incident where three men were detained for alleged foreign flag displays in Balhama during night hours. Officials, backed by evidence, described this as an intentional disruption. Legal action under the pertinent laws is ongoing against the accused, continuing efforts to preserve district harmony.

