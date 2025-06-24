Left Menu

HAL and GE Aerospace to Power the Future of Indian Combat Aviation

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is poised to finalize a deal with GE Aerospace to jointly produce the F-414 jet engine in India by March, enhancing its Tejas and AMCA combat projects. Concurrently, HAL has secured a major contract for Prachand helicopters, boosting India's self-reliance in defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is on track to finalize an agreement with US-based GE Aerospace by March to co-manufacture the F-414 jet engines in India, a move aligning with New Delhi's defense modernization efforts.

Chairman DK Sunil announced the impending agreement's progress during an exclusive interview, highlighting the conclusion of critical negotiations on technology transfers. This collaborative venture is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing India's indigenous fighter jet programs, Tejas and AMCA.

Simultaneously, HAL has secured a substantial contract to supply Prachand helicopters to the Indian military, marking a historic milestone in India's bid for defense self-reliance. The first deliveries of these indigenously developed combat helicopters are anticipated in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

