Lobito Corridor: Connecting Markets and Bridging Regions

Zambia plans to initiate the Lobito Corridor railway project by the third quarter of 2026, linking its copper belt to Angola's coast. This development is crucial for exporting copper and agricultural products. Angola is committed to facilitating private investments, with multilateral interest observed from the U.S. and EU stakeholders.

The ambitious Lobito Corridor railway project aims to connect Zambia's resource-rich copper belt with Angola's Atlantic coast by late 2026. Transport Minister Frank Tayali revealed this timeline at the U.S.-Africa summit, emphasizing ongoing financing discussions with international partners.

Spanning over 530 km, the railway is expected to streamline the export of copper and agricultural goods. Tayali expressed confidence in collaboration with the Africa Finance Corporation, highlighting its significance in tackling global food security and advancing agricultural development in arid African regions.

Angola's Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José Massano, affirmed a strong commitment to the project through private sector negotiations, ruling out direct governmental funding. Massano also discussed Angola's economic strategies amid fluctuating oil prices, indicating openness to working with institutions like the IMF for fiscal stability.

