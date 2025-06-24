Omar Abdullah Pledges to Step Aside for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Restoration

In a bold statement regarding Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared his willingness to resign if that's necessary to restore statehood to the Union Territory. His comments follow reports suggesting that statehood might require dissolving the existing assembly, a move he supports to regain full status.

Addressing reporters in Gulmarg, Abdullah remarked, "I read that granting statehood necessitates dissolving the assembly. Let it be so; I'm not concerned about my position." He accused media reports of sowing fear among Legislative Assembly members, deterring them from supporting timely restoration.

Further, Abdullah emphasized that the statehood restoration is for the people, not politicians. "The MLAs will not obstruct it; I'll dissolve the assembly myself upon granting statehood," he stated. Meanwhile, JKNC President Farooq Abdullah remarked the delays suggest biased motives, as Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was abrogated in 2019 along with Article 370.

Farooq Abdullah indicated his party might have to resort to the Supreme Court if restoration delays persist, stressing their anticipation for administrative powers. The NC's strategic push continues, having passed resolutions at a recent Working Committee meeting in Srinagar, centering on statehood restoration and special status.

The Committee's resolution insisted on the need to reinstate Jammu and Kashmir's special status promptly as a reflection of the people's will and dignity, reaffirming their determination to pursue this objective.

