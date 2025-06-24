Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik's Successful Surgery Brings Optimism to Odisha

Biju Janata Dal Vice President Prasanna Acharya announced that party leader Naveen Patnaik is 'perfect' post-surgery. After undergoing a spine operation, Patnaik is expected to return to Odisha soon. His quick recovery is widely anticipated by supporters, hailed by Prem Patnaik, and confirmed by Dr. Ramakanta Panda.

BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the esteemed leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and former Chief Minister of Odisha, is on the road to recovery following a successful spine surgery conducted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya confirmed that Patnaik's health is 'perfect' and expressed the party's optimism for his early return to Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya highlighted, "The surgery was a resounding success and Naveen Ji's health is pristine. The entire state yearns for his swift recovery as he is a beloved figure across Odisha, respected and admired beyond political divides."

In concert with Acharya's sentiments, Patnaik's elder brother, Prem Patnaik, conveyed gratitude toward the public for their ongoing support. The surgery, lasting four hours, was performed by Dr. Ramakanta Panda and his team, who assured Patnaik's surgery went smoothly, with initial steps towards recovery already evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

