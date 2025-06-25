Daring Rescue: Missing Toddler Reunited with Family, Elderly Kidnapper Arrested
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl kidnapped near Jama Masjid Metro Station was safely rescued in Uttam Nagar by police. A 72-year-old woman was arrested as the kidnapper. The rescue operation relied heavily on CCTV footage. Meanwhile, a separate kidnapping case has led to legal proceedings in Delhi High Court.
In a dramatic turn of events, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who disappeared near the bustling Jama Masjid Metro Station was safely reunited with her family. Central District's Jama Masjid police team acted swiftly, securing the arrest of a 72-year-old woman accused of the kidnapping.
Authorities confirmed the child went missing while playing amid the crowded area near the metro gate. Quick thinking led the parents to involve local police when they feared abduction. The investigation hinged on scrutinizing CCTV footage from the vicinity, revealing a woman's movements with the child into the station. The abduction suspect and victim were tracked to Uttam Nagar East, leading to the child's rescue from JJ Colony.
In a separate yet parallel incident, the Delhi High Court addressed another kidnapping case involving a CRPF Jawan, granting him protection from arrest on June 23. The accused has cooperated with the investigation, and further hearings are scheduled following an FIR filed by the victim's wife at Saket Police Station.
