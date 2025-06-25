Innovations at Punjab & Sind Bank: A Leap Towards Enhanced Customer Service

Punjab & Sind Bank celebrated its 118th foundation day by launching initiatives to boost customer service and digital offerings. Secretary of Financial Services M Nagaraju noted the bank's stability but emphasized the need for continuous improvement in serving customers.

The bank introduced smart branches and digital lending products tailored for MSMEs, marking a strategic step towards enhancing customer experiences. The launch of a CASA Back Office in Chandigarh aims to streamline operations and improve service delivery.

Furthermore, TAB Banking was unveiled to enhance customer acquisition, alongside a revamped call center and new tailored products. These efforts underline Punjab & Sind Bank's commitment to digital transformation and a customer-first approach.

