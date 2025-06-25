Left Menu

Space Sector Revolution: India’s Private Leap Under Modi's Vision

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised PM Modi’s initiative to open India’s space sector to private players, predicting a $40-45 billion growth. The Axiom-4 mission's experiments are crucial for projects like Chandrayaan-4 and Bharat Space Station. The move has attracted massive private investments revolutionizing India's position in the global space race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:09 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian space landscape is witnessing a transformative shift, largely attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's audacious decision to integrate private sectors, Union Minister Jitendra Singh remarked on Wednesday. Labeling this move as a 'turning point,' Singh asserts it sparked a remarkable evolution within the industry.

Speaking with ANI, Singh highlighted the rapid influx of investments, projecting the sector's expansion to a staggering 40-45 billion USD over the next decade. Singh believes the recent Axiom-4 mission, manned by astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, will provide critical insights for upcoming ventures, including Chandrayaan-4 and the Bharat Space Station aimed for 2035 completion.

Prime Minister Modi celebrated the Axiom Mission 4's successful launch on social media, emphasizing the Indian astronaut's symbolic mission representing the dreams of 1.4 billion citizens. Concurrently, Singh praised India's burgeoning international collaborations, attributing the sector's frontline status to visionary leaders like Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

