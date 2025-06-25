Tragic Turn: Domestic Dispute Leads to Suicide Attempt in Bijnor
A couple from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor attempted suicide after an argument, resulting in the death of the wife and hospitalization of the husband. The incident took place in Randowali village, where an escalating dispute led them to lock themselves in a room and attempt hanging.
In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has died, while her husband remains in critical condition after the couple attempted suicide. The shocking event unfolded after a domestic dispute escalated dramatically, police reported.
The occurrence took place on Tuesday night in Randowali village, where an argument between the couple intensified. The situation reached a critical point when they locked themselves in a room and attempted to hang themselves, as explained by Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi.
Relatives of the couple forcefully entered the room, only to find them hanging. Despite efforts to save them, the woman, Triveni, succumbed, while her husband, Shubham, was rushed to a hospital and remains critically ill. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examination, and investigations are ongoing.
