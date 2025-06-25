Adani Foundation's Record-Breaking Blood Donation Drive Saves Thousands

In honor of Group Chairman Gautam Adani's 63rd birthday, the Adani Foundation organized an expansive blood donation drive, exceeding last year's collection by gathering 27,661 units, equivalent to about 11,100 liters.

This remarkable effort, which aims to assist over 83,000 patients, involved contributions from Adani Group employees and partners across 206 cities in 21 states and two union territories, under the guidance of the Adani Healthcare team.

For the first time, the initiative went international with events at Colombo West International Terminal Port and Dar-es-Salam Port in Tanzania.

The drive, consistent with Adani's guiding principle of 'Seva hi Sadhana hai,' was supported by over 3,000 medical professionals and staff, affirming the group's commitment to sustainable community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)