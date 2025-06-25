Left Menu

Adani Foundation's Record-Breaking Blood Donation Drive Saves Thousands

To celebrate Gautam Adani's 63rd birthday, the Adani Foundation held a mega blood donation drive, collecting 27,661 units to aid over 83,000 patients. Supported by Adani employees and global partners, the initiative expands on an annual tradition that honors Gautam Adani's philosophy of community service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:34 IST
Adani Foundation's Record-Breaking Blood Donation Drive Saves Thousands
Adani Foundation honours Gautam Adani's 63rd birthday with record-breaking blood donation drive (Image: Adani Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In honor of Group Chairman Gautam Adani's 63rd birthday, the Adani Foundation organized an expansive blood donation drive, exceeding last year's collection by gathering 27,661 units, equivalent to about 11,100 liters.

This remarkable effort, which aims to assist over 83,000 patients, involved contributions from Adani Group employees and partners across 206 cities in 21 states and two union territories, under the guidance of the Adani Healthcare team.

For the first time, the initiative went international with events at Colombo West International Terminal Port and Dar-es-Salam Port in Tanzania.

The drive, consistent with Adani's guiding principle of 'Seva hi Sadhana hai,' was supported by over 3,000 medical professionals and staff, affirming the group's commitment to sustainable community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025