Left Menu

Rail Restoration on Fast Track Amid Landslide Challenges in Northeast India

Northeast Frontier Railway is working swiftly to restore train services in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section after a significant landslide disrupted the tracks. Heavy machinery and manpower are deployed for fast recovery, despite continuous rainfall and soil movement presenting challenges. Several trains have been canceled or partially canceled for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:57 IST
Rail Restoration on Fast Track Amid Landslide Challenges in Northeast India
NFR's continuous efforts aim at early restoration of Lumding-Badarpur rail connectivity (FilePhoto/NF Railway). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is racing against time to resume train services on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, which was hit by a major landslide. Around 100 meters of the track have been severely damaged, according to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR.

The landslide was a result of relentless heavy rainfall in the area. A high-level meeting on June 24, 2025, involving key officials from Assam and NFR, decided on a coordinated restoration strategy. Over 25 heavy machines and 200 workers are on-site to accelerate the recovery efforts, monitored by senior officers like the Divisional Railway Manager.

However, the work faces challenges such as slow soil movement and ongoing rains. Stabilizing the slope and clearing 25,000 cubic meters of debris is the priority, followed by protective measures. Meanwhile, several train services, including the Rangiya-Silchar Express and Guwahati-Silchar Express, have been canceled to ensure passenger safety.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025