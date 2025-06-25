Rail Restoration on Fast Track Amid Landslide Challenges in Northeast India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is racing against time to resume train services on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, which was hit by a major landslide. Around 100 meters of the track have been severely damaged, according to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR.

The landslide was a result of relentless heavy rainfall in the area. A high-level meeting on June 24, 2025, involving key officials from Assam and NFR, decided on a coordinated restoration strategy. Over 25 heavy machines and 200 workers are on-site to accelerate the recovery efforts, monitored by senior officers like the Divisional Railway Manager.

However, the work faces challenges such as slow soil movement and ongoing rains. Stabilizing the slope and clearing 25,000 cubic meters of debris is the priority, followed by protective measures. Meanwhile, several train services, including the Rangiya-Silchar Express and Guwahati-Silchar Express, have been canceled to ensure passenger safety.